Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Colombian President Duque

The following is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown:

(STL.News) Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke yesterday with Colombian President Ivan Duque.  Secretary Pompeo and President Duque discussed their mutual goal of a peaceful transition to democracy in Venezuela, as well as joint efforts to meet the needs of Venezuelan migrants and refugees forced to flee disastrous and repressive conditions in their country.  The Secretary expressed our gratitude to the Colombian people and government, who are now hosting more than 1.7 million Venezuelan refugees.  Secretary Pompeo also pledged to continue helping Colombia meet public health needs arising from COVID-19, as well as efforts to rebuild Providencia and San Andres islands after the recent devastating hurricane

Source: STATE.Gov

