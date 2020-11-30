Secretary Pompeo to Participate in the NATO Foreign Ministerial

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will take part in the virtual NATO Foreign Ministerial December 1-2, 2020. The Secretary will join Allied foreign ministers to discuss the challenges to Transatlantic security, including an evolving threat environment.

Over these two days, Secretary Pompeo will reaffirm the U.S. commitment to the NATO Alliance, which has ensured peace and prosperity for more than seven decades. The Secretary and his counterparts from NATO and partner countries will highlight the Alliance’s successes and discuss current issues, including increasing our joint security capabilities and reaffirming the centrality of our Transatlantic values through the Forward-Looking Reflection Process for NATO 2030, strengthening the NATO mission in Iraq, and bolstering our capabilities to meet future challenges such as cyber defense and global pandemics.

