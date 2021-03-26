Secretary Blinken’s Virtual Travel to UN, New York

Washington, DC (STL.News) Press Statement by Ned Price, Department Spokesperson:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel virtually to New York City on March 29 to chair a meeting of the UN Security Council, meet with UN officials, and meet with the staff of the United States Mission to the United Nations. Secretary Blinken’s UN engagements will reaffirm the United States’ commitment to working through the multilateral system to address the world’s biggest challenges. The Secretary’s visit will build upon the Administration’s actions to reengage within the UN framework, including by rejoining the Paris Agreement and the World Health Organization, and by announcing the U.S. candidacy for the UN Human Rights Council for the 2022-2024 term.

As part of the U.S. Presidency of the UN Security Council, Secretary Blinken will chair a Security Council meeting on the humanitarian situation in Syria where he will reinforce the United States’ support for the Syrian people, for a nationwide ceasefire, and for unhindered access that will allow humanitarian assistance to reach vulnerable communities throughout the country. Secretary Blinken will also meet with UN Secretary-General António Guterres to discuss pressing UN Security Council issues, the continued need for reform of the UN system, and future opportunities for U.S. engagement throughout the UN. The Secretary will then meet with President of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir to discuss priorities for the upcoming 76th UN General Assembly, and other issues of bilateral and international concern.

Finally, Secretary Blinken will meet with Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield and the staff of the United States Mission to the United Nations, and highlight the important work of the Mission team in addressing the world’s most pressing challenges including climate change, global health, economic growth, and defending democracy and human rights.