Secretary Blinken’s Virtual Travel to Mexico and Canada

Washington, DC (STL.News) Press Statement by Ned Price, Department Spokesperson:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will embark tomorrow on his first “virtual trip,” visiting Mexico and Canada on February 26. Secretary Blinken’s virtual travel prioritizes the health and safety of everyone involved, while demonstrating the significance of our partnerships with our neighbors and some of our closest partners.

The United States and Mexico enjoy a strong partnership, and this trip reinforces the importance of that relationship under the Biden Administration. During his trip to Mexico, Secretary Blinken will meet individually with Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard and Secretary of Economy Tatiana Clouthier. He will speak with his Mexican counterparts about our bilateral trade relationship, shared security challenges, regional migration, climate change, and other issues of mutual interest. During a visit to the Paso Del Norte port of entry — which links El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico — Secretary Blinken and Foreign Secretary Ebrard will discuss cooperation between Mexico and the United States to manage migration flows and travel across the U.S.-Mexico border.

From Mexico, Secretary Blinken will travel virtually to Canada, with whom we enjoy a close a comprehensive bilateral relationship. We are neighbors, friends, and allies. During his visit, Secretary Blinken will follow up on the outcomes of President Biden’s meeting with Prime Minister Trudeau — his first virtual bilateral meeting as President — including the U.S.-Canada Partnership Roadmap the leaders jointly announced on Tuesday. Secretary Blinken will meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau and other cabinet members. They will discuss a common approach to global challenges such as protecting our citizens from the pandemic and reinvigorating our economies, taking bold action on climate change, defending human rights in the Western Hemisphere and around the world, and bolstering our shared defense and security. Secretary Blinken will also meet with students to discuss opportunities and policy options for our two nations.