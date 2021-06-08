Secretary Blinken’s Travel to the UK, Belgium, and Switzerland

Washington, DC (STL.News) Department Spokesperson, Ned Price released the following statement:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will accompany President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on his June travel to Cornwall, UK; Brussels, Belgium; and Geneva, Switzerland.
On June 10-12, the Secretary will take part in the President’s bilateral engagements around the G7 meeting in Cornwall. He will then accompany the President to the NATO Summit on June 14 and the U.S.-EU Summit on June 15, both in Brussels. Finally, he will participate in President Biden’s bilateral meeting with Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.