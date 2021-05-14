Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Denmark, Iceland, & Greenland

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Copenhagen, Reykjavik, and Kangerlussuaq from May 16-20.

Secretary Blinken will begin his trip in Copenhagen, Kingdom of Denmark, where he will meet with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod to discuss our strong bilateral ties, commitment to combating the climate crisis, and our shared interest in strengthening the transatlantic relationship. The Secretary will meet with leaders and innovators leading the transition to green technologies and working to combat climate change. He will also engage with Foreign Minister Kofod, Faroese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Culture Jenis av Rana, and Greenlandic Minister of Foreign Affairs, Business, and Trade Pele Broberg to discuss strengthening our partnership with the entire Kingdom and our common efforts in the Arctic and High North.

Secretary Blinken will then travel on May 17 to Reykjavik, Iceland, where he will meet with President Gudni Johannesson, Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, and Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thordarson. They will discuss the U.S.-Iceland relationship, a shared commitment to promoting human rights, action against the climate crisis, strengthening the transatlantic relationship, and Arctic security. The Secretary will also tour Keflavik Air Base.

While in Reykjavik, Secretary Blinken will participate in the May 19-20 Arctic Council Ministerial. The Secretary looks forward to joining the seven other Arctic States and the six Permanent Participant organizations representing indigenous peoples of the Arctic at this biennial gathering. During the meeting, the Secretary will advance efforts to sustain the Arctic as a region of peace, free of conflict, where Arctic Council members collaborate on shared priorities to protect the wellbeing of Arctic communities and address the ever-growing threat and impacts of the climate crisis. The Secretary will also have bilateral meetings with other Arctic States. The Ministerial will mark the conclusion of Iceland’s two-year Arctic Council Chairmanship and will recognize the 25th anniversary of the Arctic Council’s creation.

Secretary Blinken will then travel to Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, where he will meet with Greenlandic Premier Múte Bourup Egede and Minister Broberg, together with Foreign Minister Kofod. They will discuss the strong partnership between the United States and Greenland and our shared commitment to increase cooperation in the Arctic.