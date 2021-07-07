Washington, DC (STL.News) The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:?
Yesterday Secretary Blinken met with seven Uyghur internment camp survivors, advocates, and relatives of individuals detained in Xinjiang to express the United States’ commitment to work with allies and partners in calling for an end to the People’s Republic of China (PRC)’s ongoing crimes against humanity and genocide against Uyghurs and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang; to prevent the refoulment of such persons to the PRC; and to promote accountability for the PRC government’s actions and justice for victims and their families. The United States will continue to place human rights at the forefront of our China policy and will always support the voices of activists, survivors, and family members of victims who courageously speak out against these atrocities.
