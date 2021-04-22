Secretary Blinken’s Roundtable with CARICOM Foreign Ministers

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met virtually with foreign ministers from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member states to demonstrate the United States’ commitment to working with all countries in the region to advance bilateral and regional interests. Foreign ministers from Antigua & Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Haiti, Saint Lucia, St. Kitts & Nevis, Suriname, and Trinidad & Tobago participated in the event, along with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of St. Vincent & the Grenadines. Secretary Blinken emphasized the strong partnership between the United States and the Caribbean, plans to manage the COVID-19 pandemic and promote a regional economic recovery, cooperation on increasing climate resilience, and continued collaborations on strengthening security, democratic values, and human rights.

