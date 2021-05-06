  • Thu. May 6th, 2021
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

May 6, 2021 , Denys Shmyhal, The US Department of State, Ukraine, Washington DC
Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv. Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Shmyhal discussed the importance of advancing rule of law and economic reforms to strengthen Ukraine’s institutions, including support of anti-corruption and corporate governance efforts, and further its Euro-Atlantic integration.  Secretary Blinken also affirmed unwavering U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, extending to its territorial waters.

