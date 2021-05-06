  • Thu. May 6th, 2021
Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

May 6, 2021 , The US Department of State, Ukraine, Washington DC
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv.  They discussed U.S.-Ukraine cooperation on shared priorities, including forging an even stronger partnership and enhanced NATO cooperation.  The Secretary expressed concern about Russia’s deliberate actions to escalate tensions with Ukraine and highlighted efforts to deter Russia’s aggressive behavior. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Kuleba also discussed the importance of advancing reforms to strengthen Ukraine’s democratic institutions and international partnerships, including the imperative that Kyiv move forward with its domestic reform agenda.

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

Politics
Texas Governor, TDEM, and TMD Launch Vaccine Call Center
May 6, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
Texas Governor Appoints 4 To Lower Colorado River Authority Board
May 6, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
Montana Governor Gianforte Ends Business Equipment Tax
May 6, 2021 Maryam Shah