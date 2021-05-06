Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv. They discussed U.S.-Ukraine cooperation on shared priorities, including forging an even stronger partnership and enhanced NATO cooperation. The Secretary expressed concern about Russia’s deliberate actions to escalate tensions with Ukraine and highlighted efforts to deter Russia’s aggressive behavior. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Kuleba also discussed the importance of advancing reforms to strengthen Ukraine’s democratic institutions and international partnerships, including the imperative that Kyiv move forward with its domestic reform agenda.