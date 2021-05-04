Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with UK Prime Minister Johnson

Washington, DC (STL.News) The statement below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson in London and affirmed the strong alliance between our two countries. Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Johnson emphasized the importance of continued U.S.-UK collaboration to lead efforts at NATO, the G7, and with other partners to recover stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic, defend the values of open societies, tackle climate change, and face other global challenges.