  • Tue. May 4th, 2021
Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with UK Prime Minister Johnson

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

May 4, 2021 , The US Department of State, uk, Washington DC
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with UK Prime Minister Johnson

Washington, DC (STL.News) The statement below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson in London and affirmed the strong alliance between our two countries.  Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Johnson emphasized the importance of continued U.S.-UK collaboration to lead efforts at NATO, the G7, and with other partners to recover stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic, defend the values of open societies, tackle climate change, and face other global challenges.

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

Politics
Missouri Governor Grants 13 Pardons, Commutes 1 Sentence-Addendum
May 4, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
New Jersey Governor: DOE Grants for Computer Science Learning Hubs
May 4, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
US State Department: Joint Statement on the C5+1 Virtual Ministerial
May 4, 2021 Maryam Shah