  • Tue. Apr 27th, 2021
Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with U.S.-India Business Council

Maryam Shah

Apr 27, 2021 , , ,
Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met virtually with leaders of American business, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the U.S.-India Business Council to discuss how the United States and India can leverage the expertise and capabilities of the U.S. private sector to support urgent COVID-19 relief efforts in India.  Secretary Blinken, Coordinator for Global COVID Response and Health Security Gayle Smith, and National Security Council Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs Kurt Campbell provided an update on U.S. assistance and welcomed coordination with U.S. industry.  Secretary Blinken expressed appreciation to U.S. industry partners and reaffirmed that the United States stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of India as we continue to work toward solutions for the COVID-19 crisis.

