Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at the NATO Foreign Ministerial in Brussels today. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Cavusoglu discussed the longstanding importance of security cooperation between the United States and Turkey, including our shared interests in Syria and Afghanistan. The Secretary voiced support for ongoing exploratory talks between NATO Allies Turkey and Greece . Secretary Blinken urged Turkey not to retain the Russian S-400 air defense system, expressed concern over Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence, and emphasized the importance of democratic institutions and respect for human rights.