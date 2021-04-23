Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with the C5+1

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken hosted a virtual C5+1 Ministerial for the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan today. The C5+1 enhances cooperation and coordination with, and among, Central Asian countries plus the United States.

Secretary Blinken emphasized continued U.S. commitment to the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the C5. He also highlighted the five-year anniversary of the C5+1 and the 30-year anniversary of the C5 countries’ independence and our bilateral relations with each country. Secretary Blinken and the C5 Foreign Ministers discussed the Afghanistan peace process, COVID-19 recovery, and climate change. The Secretary announced a two-year project supporting women’s business associations across Central Asia as part of the Women and Girls Empowered (WAGE) Program. The group supported continued efforts through existing C5+1 working groups on economy, energy and environment, and security to further advance shared goals