  • Mon. May 3rd, 2021
Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

May 3, 2021 , Republic of Korea, The US Department of State, Washington DC
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong in London. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Chung reaffirmed that the U.S.-ROK Alliance is the linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and the world.  The Secretary and the Foreign Minister highlighted the importance of U.S.-Republic of Korea cooperation to address the global threats of COVID-19 and the climate crisis.  Additionally, Secretary Blinken and Minister Chung stressed their commitment to work together to protect and advance shared security goals, including U.S.-Japan-ROK trilateral cooperation toward the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

Politics
US State Department: EPA Virtual Air Quality Fellowship Program
May 3, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
Connecticut Paid & Medical Leave Program
May 3, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
New York City Subway to Resume 24 Hour Service From May 17
May 3, 2021 Maryam Shah