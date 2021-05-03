Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong in London. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Chung reaffirmed that the U.S.-ROK Alliance is the linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and the world. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister highlighted the importance of U.S.-Republic of Korea cooperation to address the global threats of COVID-19 and the climate crisis. Additionally, Secretary Blinken and Minister Chung stressed their commitment to work together to protect and advance shared security goals, including U.S.-Japan-ROK trilateral cooperation toward the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.