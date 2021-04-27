  • Tue. Apr 27th, 2021
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Nigerian President Buhari

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary Antony J. Blinken met virtually today with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama. They discussed the global economic recovery, Nigeria’s security challenges and regional security issues, the effort against COVID-19, and the effects of climate change in the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin.  The Secretary and the President reaffirmed the strong partnership between the United States and Nigeria, founded upon shared democratic ideals and a spirit of transparency and cooperation.  Secretary Blinken emphasized the United States’ renewed commitment to multilateral institutions and noted the constructive leadership role Nigeria plays in global affairs.

