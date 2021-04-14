Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with NATO Secretary General

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels, Belgium. Secretary Blinken and Secretary General Stoltenberg discussed our collective future in Afghanistan, noting that, as we have consistently said, the NATO Alliance went in to Afghanistan together, adjusted to changing circumstances together, and will leave together. They also discussed the immediate need for Russia to cease its aggressive military buildup along Ukraine’s borders and in occupied Crimea. The Secretary and Secretary General agreed it was essential for NATO to continue delivering support for Ukraine.