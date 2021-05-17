Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Ministers from Denmark & Greenland

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today in Copenhagen with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod; Faroese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Culture Jenis av Rana; and Greenlandic Minister of Foreign Affairs, Business, Trade, and Climate Pele Broberg. Secretary Blinken emphasized the great value we place on our partnerships with the entire Kingdom of Denmark, the importance of a safe and secure Arctic free from conflict, and our desire to increase engagement on trade, investment, science and education. The Secretary also underscored the importance of defending our shared values as we seek to foster sustainable economic growth.