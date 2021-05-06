Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Members of Ukrainian Rada

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with leading members of Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, in Kyiv. Secretary?Blinken?underscored our commitment to democratic principles and institutions as well as the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence. Secretary Blinken and Rada members discussed?the importance of passing key legislation to advance rule of law, anti-corruption, and?economic reforms?that will strengthen Ukraine’s democracy and economy, and further Euro-Atlantic integration.