Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Korea Foreign Minister Chung

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Today in Seoul, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Republic of Korea (ROK) Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Chung reaffirmed that the U.S.-ROK Alliance is the linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and around the world and discussed cooperation on a broad range of global issues. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister emphasized that North Korean nuclear and ballistic missile issues are a priority for the Alliance, and reaffirmed a shared commitment to address and resolve these issues. They discussed the United States’ ongoing DPRK policy review and highlighted our shared commitment to strengthening the Alliance, defending against any use of force, and keeping America, the ROK, and our allies safe. They also affirmed the importance of trilateral cooperation among the United States, Japan, and the Republic of Korea in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister committed to closely coordinating on all issues related to the Korean Peninsula, tackling COVID-19, pressing the military in Burma to restore the democratically elected government, and combatting the climate crisis.