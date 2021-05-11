  • Tue. May 11th, 2021
May 11, 2021 , Jordan, The US Department of State, Washington DC
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Jordanian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi.  The Secretary reaffirmed the importance of the U.S.-Jordan strategic partnership in advancing our mutual goals of peace and stability in the region. Secretary Blinken condemned the rocket attacks targeting Israel and expressed his concern about the confrontations in Jerusalem.  Both agreed on the urgency of de-escalation and the importance of preserving the historic status quo at the holy sites in Jerusalem as well as Jordan’s role there.  The Secretary also re-affirmed U.S. support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.  Secretary Blinken thanked the Foreign Minister for Jordan’s leadership in the region and reiterated the U.S. commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation.

