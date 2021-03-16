Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

On March 16, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met in Tokyo with Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi and reaffirmed the vital importance of the U.S.-Japan Alliance to promoting peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Motegi reaffirmed their commitment to denuclearization of the DPRK and committed to expanding opportunities for U.S.-Japan-Republic of Korea trilateral cooperation to address the challenges of today and the future. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also highlighted the importance of further strengthening U.S.-Japan cooperation on climate change, clean energy, cybersecurity, supply chains, COVID-19, and the restoration of democracy in Burma. They pledged to further discuss ways to deepen our coordination on these priority issues and our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region.