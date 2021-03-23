Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Italian Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio today on the margins of the NATO Foreign Ministerial in Brussels. The Secretary emphasized the importance of the enduring partnership between the United States and Italy. The ministers agreed the United States and Italy will continue to work together to address shared global challenges and expressed their support for stronger U.S.-EU cooperation. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Di Maio discussed the work the United States and Italy are undertaking together to revitalize NATO, including supporting NATO 2030, and as part of the Global Coalition’s efforts to defeat ISIS. They also shared views on the challenges from China, the NATO Alliance’s future in Afghanistan, and how best to support political reform in Libya.