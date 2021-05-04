Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Indian Minister Jaishankar

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar in London to discuss addressing the COVID-19 challenge and deepening the U.S.-India comprehensive global strategic partnership. Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar reviewed recent efforts in the fight against COVID-19, including U.S. assistance to India, and expressed appreciation for each country’s support throughout the pandemic. The Secretary reaffirmed India’s important role when it comes to the climate crisis and as a leading partner in the Indo-Pacific. They also discussed ways to deepen cooperation in multilateral fora, including at the U.N. Security Council and as a G7 guest country. Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar looked forward to continued U.S.-India cooperation on the full range of bilateral and global issues.