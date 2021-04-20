Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Human Rights Defenders

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:?

Advancing the Administration’s commitment to put human rights at the heart of U.S. foreign policy, Secretary Blinken met today with eight human rights defenders who work around the globe. The Secretary reaffirmed the United States’ support for their efforts to build free, equitable, and democratic societies where human rights are respected, and voices from government, business, labor, and civil society, including members of vulnerable populations, are actively engaged in civic dialogue. This includes efforts to end conflict and secure inclusive peace.

The discussion focused on the challenges faced by human rights defenders around the globe, and ways the United States can stand with civil society organizations and activists working to enhance respect for human rights and advance democratic norms. The Secretary pledged to continue close dialogue with civil society organizations and human rights advocates and to continue prioritizing human rights in U.S. foreign policy.