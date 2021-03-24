Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with German Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met briefly with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas this evening in Brussels on the margins of the NATO Foreign Ministerial. Secretary Blinken underscored the U.S. commitment to work with Allies and partners to counter Russian efforts to undermine our collective security and, in that vein, emphasized U.S. opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Maas further discussed Afghanistan and pledged to remain in close coordination on the path forward. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister stressed that bilateral, U.S.-EU, and Transatlantic cooperation are essential in confronting shared challenges and opportunities.