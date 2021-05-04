Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with German Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on the margins of the G7 Ministerial in London to underscore the importance of the U.S.-Germany relationship and reinforce our desire to cooperate on shared priorities and common challenges. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Maas emphasized the importance of coordination on NATO’s 2030 agenda, the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, and supporting Ukraine in the face of Russia’s aggression. The Secretary also raised the Administration’s strong opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister stressed that Transatlantic cooperation is essential in the face of Russian, Chinese, and Iranian destabilizing activities.