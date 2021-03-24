STL.News

Headline News – States Top Leading News

Header Advertise
Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with France, Germany, & UK Ministers

Publisher3
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with France, Germany, & UK Ministers

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with his counterparts from France, Germany, and the United Kingdom today in Brussels.  They reaffirmed their strong commitment to NATO and the Transatlantic relationship and support for deeper U.S.-EU cooperation; addressed the challenges posed by Russia and China; and discussed the situation with Afghanistan, Iran, Libya, and Yemen.  They affirmed the centrality of the Transatlantic relationship in addressing shared security and economic concerns.  The Secretary underscored the U.S. commitment to coordinated action to address common challenges.

Houston: Lance Kuperman Pleads Guilty to federal violations Previous post Houston: Lance Kuperman Pleads Guilty to federal violations
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with German Foreign Minister Next post Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with German Foreign Minister

Leave a Reply

Close
Social profiles

Related Post