Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with France, Germany, & UK Ministers

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with his counterparts from France, Germany, and the United Kingdom today in Brussels. They reaffirmed their strong commitment to NATO and the Transatlantic relationship and support for deeper U.S.-EU cooperation; addressed the challenges posed by Russia and China; and discussed the situation with Afghanistan, Iran, Libya, and Yemen. They affirmed the centrality of the Transatlantic relationship in addressing shared security and economic concerns. The Secretary underscored the U.S. commitment to coordinated action to address common challenges.