Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with European Commission President

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels. Secretary Blinken and President von der Leyen discussed the importance of revitalizing U.S.-EU cooperation to manage shared foreign and security policy challenges. Secretary Blinken emphasized the Administration’s desire to work with the Commission to resolve difficult issues and establish an ambitious affirmative agenda on priorities such as COVID-19, climate change, Russia, Iran, China, and others. The two leaders agreed that the U.S.-EU partnership must play a critical role in addressing these pressing issues facing the global community.