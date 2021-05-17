Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen. Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of advancing our mutual goals of combating the climate crisis, developing green technology, and continuing common efforts with the Kingdom of Denmark on the Arctic. They also discussed strengthening the NATO Alliance and cooperating to address other challenges, including energy security.