  • Tue. May 18th, 2021
Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen

ByMaryam Shah

May 17, 2021 , Denmark, The US Department of State, Washington DC
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen.  Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of advancing our mutual goals of combating the climate crisis, developing green technology, and continuing common efforts with the Kingdom of Denmark on the Arctic.  They also discussed strengthening the NATO Alliance and cooperating to address other challenges, including energy security.

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

Politics
Massachusetts to Lift COVID Restrictions May 29
May 17, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
Maryland Reports Lowest Number of COVID Cases Since March 2020
May 17, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
Maryland: Emergency Rental Assistance for Local Jurisdictions
May 17, 2021 Maryam Shah