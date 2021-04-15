  • Thu. Apr 15th, 2021

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Afghanistan President

Apr 15, 2021
Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani today in Kabul to affirm the United States’ continued commitment to Afghanistan.  Secretary Blinken made clear that the United States stands with Afghanistan and its people in support of a peaceful and prosperous future.  Secretary Blinken and President Ghani discussed our shared investment in Afghanistan and the importance of preserving the gains of the last twenty years, especially in building a strong civil society and protecting the rights of women and girls.  They also discussed counter-terrorism cooperation and our shared commitment to ensure al-Qa’ida never regains a foothold in Afghanistan.

