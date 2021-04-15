Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Afghanistan High Commission

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Afghanistan High Commission for National Reconciliation Chair Abdullah Abdullah today in Kabul. Secretary Blinken and Dr. Abdullah discussed the importance of continuing to work toward a negotiated political settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire. Secretary Blinken reiterated the U.S. commitment to the peace process and that we will use our full diplomatic, economic, and humanitarian toolkit to support the future the Afghan people want, including the gains made by Afghan women.