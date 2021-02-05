Friday, February 5WE ACCEPT QUALIFIED GUEST POSTS

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:?

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.  Secretary Blinken and DPM/FM Minh celebrated the remarkable progress in the bilateral relationship over the past 25 years of diplomatic relations. The Secretary and the DPM/FM also reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership and discussed our shared commitment to peace and prosperity in a free and open Indo-Pacific region and protecting and preserving a rules-based South China Sea. The Secretary and DPM/FM also expressed a desire to continue close coordination on COVID-19 response and discussed the recent coup in Myanmar.

