Secretary Blinken’s Call with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:?

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh. Secretary Blinken and DPM/FM Minh celebrated the remarkable progress in the bilateral relationship over the past 25 years of diplomatic relations. The Secretary and the DPM/FM also reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership and discussed our shared commitment to peace and prosperity in a free and open Indo-Pacific region and protecting and preserving a rules-based South China Sea. The Secretary and DPM/FM also expressed a desire to continue close coordination on COVID-19 response and discussed the recent coup in Myanmar.