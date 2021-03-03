Secretary Blinken’s Call with Venezuelan Interim President

Washington, DC (STL.News) The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Venezuelan Interim President Juan Guaidó today. Secretary Blinken stressed the importance of a return to democracy in Venezuela through free and fair elections. Secretary Blinken described our efforts to work with likeminded allies, including the European Union, Lima Group, Organization of American States, and International Contact Group, to increase multilateral pressure and press for a peaceful, democratic transition. Secretary Blinken and Interim President Guaidó discussed the urgent humanitarian needs in Venezuela that have forced nearly 5.5 million Venezuelans to flee Venezuela, and Secretary Blinken applauded efforts to find solutions to ease their suffering and committed to continued U.S. support.