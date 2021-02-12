Secretary Blinken’s Call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

In an introductory call with UN Secretary-General Guterres, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken underscored the U.S. commitment to multilateral cooperation and praised the United Nations’ role as the indispensable anchor of the multilateral system. The Secretary expressed U.S. interest in close coordination with the UN on the many challenges the world faces today, from the COVID-19 pandemic to climate change.

Underscoring President Biden’s focus on bringing the pandemic under control, the Secretary praised the central role the UN and UN agencies play in coordinating our global response, highlighted the U.S. reengagement with the World Health Organization, and expressed our deepened focus on promoting health and advancing global health security. He noted that strengthening and reforming the WHO will better position it to prevent, detect, and respond to future pandemics.

On climate change, the Secretary highlighted the U.S. return to the Paris Agreement and welcomed UN cooperation in confronting the global climate crisis. On Syria, both reaffirmed their commitment to the political process under UN Security Council resolution 2254 and the extension of a cross-border authorization to deliver aid and help relieve the suffering of the Syrian people. On Ethiopia, both reconfirmed their commitment to support Ethiopia’s efforts to respond to the crisis in Tigray.

The Secretary expressed his willingness to collaborate closely with the Secretary-General and the UN system in his new role.