Secretary Blinken’s Call with UN High Commissioner Grandi

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.  They discussed the importance of U.S. re-engagement in multilateralism and the critical role that the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) plays in protecting, assisting, and seeking solutions for millions of refugees, stateless, and other displaced persons around the world.  They also discussed UNHCR’s work in Mexico, Central America, and Ethiopia.  The Secretary stressed reinvigorated U.S. leadership on humanitarian issues, reflecting the generosity and core values of the United States.

