Secretary Blinken’s Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Washingtion, DC (STL.News)

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke by phone with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba today. The Secretary emphasized strong bipartisan support for Ukraine and the priority the United States places on Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. He pledged to continue robust U.S. economic and military assistance to Ukraine.

Secretary Blinken highlighted the importance of Ukraine maintaining progress on fighting corruption and implementing rule of law and economic reforms that will strengthen Ukraine’s institutions and ensure a bright and prosperous future for all Ukrainians. The Secretary and Foreign Minister Kuleba also discussed Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19, and to achieve a diplomatic resolution to Russia’s aggression in eastern Ukraine and Crimea.