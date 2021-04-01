Secretary Blinken’s Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba

Washington, DC (STL.News) The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke by phone with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. The Secretary affirmed the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression in the Donbas and Crimea. He expressed concern about the security situation in eastern Ukraine and offered condolences on the recent loss of four Ukrainian soldiers. Secretary Blinken highlighted the importance of advancing rule of law and economic reforms to strengthen Ukraine’s democratic institutions and further its Euro-Atlantic integration. The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed efforts to counter the COVID-19 pandemic and to advance our shared interests in combatting the effects of climate change.