Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister expressed their concern about the violence in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza. Both agreed on the urgent need to restore calm and end the tragic loss of civilian life. The Secretary highlighted the importance of the strong bilateral partnership with Tunisia.