Secretary Blinken’s Call with Swiss President Parmelin

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Swiss President Guy Parmelin today. Secretary Blinken thanked President Parmelin for Switzerland’s continuing commitment as the Protecting Power for the United States in Iran. Secretary Blinken and President Parmelin emphasized the importance of continuing the strong political and economic relations between the United States and Switzerland and their joint commitment to multilateralism, including on human rights, climate change, and global health.