Secretary Blinken’s Call with Sudanese PM Hamdok

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:?

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and emphasized continued U.S. support for the civilian-led transitional government (CLTG).? Secretary Blinken applauded Sudan’s efforts to deliver peace, justice, and freedom for the Sudanese people. They also discussed ways to promote economic reform and development, while also implementing recent peace agreements and addressing the root causes of violence in Darfur.