Secretary Blinken’s Call with Sudanese PM Hamdok

Washington, DC (STL.News) The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. The Prime Minister and the Secretary discussed U.S. support for the civilian-led transitional government’s efforts to advance the peace process, address regional and economic issues, and promote political reforms. Secretary Blinken welcomed the recent declaration of principles signed with the SPLM-N Al Hilu movement, and stressed the importance of ensuring protection of civilians throughout Sudan. They also discussed negotiations related to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, as well as the need to deescalate tensions between Sudan and Ethiopia over the al-Fashaga border area, including recent commitments to engage in dialogue to resolve the issue.