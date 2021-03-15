Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Special Envoy for UN Secretary-General

Washington, DC (STL.News) The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

In an introductory call with Special Envoy Martin Griffiths on March 14, the Secretary expressed U.S. concern regarding the conflict in Yemen, particularly the humanitarian toll on the Yemeni people.  He highlighted that the United States supports a unified, stable Yemen free from foreign influence, and that there is no military solution to the conflict.

The Secretary underscored that the United States’ efforts under Special Envoy Lenderking intend to reinvigorate diplomatic efforts, alongside the UN and others, to end the war in Yemen.  The Secretary also expressed U.S. support for the UN Special Envoy’s efforts to bring all parties to consensus.

The Secretary conveyed his willingness to collaborate closely with Special Envoy Griffiths and the UN.

