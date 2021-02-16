Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Spanish Foreign Minister González Laya

ByPublisher3

Feb 16, 2021 , , , ,
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Spanish Foreign Minister González Laya

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya today to discuss ways to strengthen the bilateral and Transatlantic relationships.  The Secretary thanked Spain for hosting U.S. forces and emphasized the U.S. desire to work with Spain, the EU, and other partners to address shared challenges, including COVID-19 and advancing future pandemic preparedness, climate change, Russia, China, and Venezuela.

By Publisher3

Related Post

Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Portuguese Minister Santos Silva

Feb 16, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Connecticut Governor Receives COVID-19 Vaccination

Feb 16, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Maryland Governor: on the Passing of Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson

Feb 16, 2021 Publisher3

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Portuguese Minister Santos Silva

Feb 16, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

Texas Lottery: Columbus Resident Claims $1 Million

Feb 16, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

Maryland Lottery: Frederick Resident Won $50,000 Prize

Feb 16, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

Florida Lottery: Two Coastal Players Win $1 Million Top Prizes

Feb 16, 2021 Publisher3