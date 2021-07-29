Secretary Blinken’s Call with Spanish Foreign Minister
Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares and congratulated him on his new position. The Secretary thanked Spain for the enduring alliance and deep friendship between our two countries. Recognizing the strong ties between the United States and Spain, the Secretary and the Foreign Minister committed to further developing the Transatlantic relationship and jointly confronting shared challenges. The Secretary outlined U.S. support for Cuban citizens’ rights to peaceful assembly, free speech, and democracy. He advocated for comprehensive negotiations leading to free and fair elections in Venezuela, outlined concerns regarding Nicaragua, and affirmed our focus on promoting safe, orderly, and humane migration. The two ministers also discussed our shared interest in addressing the root causes of irregular migration from Central America.