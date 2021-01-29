Secretary Blinken’s Call with South African Minister Pandor

Friday, January 29WE ACCEPT QUALIFIED GUEST POSTS

Secretary Blinken’s Call with South African Minister of Foreign Relations and Cooperation Pandor

Washingtion, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken had a call today with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor. Secretary Blinken and Minister Pandor discussed their shared desire to expand the U.S.-South Africa trade and investment relationship and to cooperate on global and regional issues in Africa.  Secretary Blinken and Minister Pandor also discussed multilateral COVID-19 vaccination efforts and future engagement on climate change.

