Secretary Blinken’s Call with Singapore Foreign Minister Balakrishnan

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan today on the phone. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Balakrishnan reflected on the enduring friendship and shared interests between our nations. Both emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Singapore security and economic relationship and affirmed their desire to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, including through ASEAN and other multilateral fora. They also affirmed the desire to work together to tackle COVID-19 and expressed deep concern over the coup in Burma.