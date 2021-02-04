Secretary Blinken’s Call with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Secretary Blinken’s Call with the United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Secretary Blinken and the Foreign Minister discussed the UAE’s historic opening with Israel, cooperation to defend the UAE against regional threats, and working together to lower tensions and end conflicts. The Secretary welcomed the progress made toward easing the rift with Qatar and emphasized the opportunities ahead for the UAE to make additional contributions towards a more peaceful Middle East.