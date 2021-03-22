Secretary Blinken’s Call with Saudi Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, about the situation in Yemen. Secretary Blinken reiterated our commitment to supporting the defense of Saudi Arabia and strongly condemned recent attacks against Saudi territory from Iranian-aligned groups in the region. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed their close cooperation to support the efforts of UN Special Envoy Griffiths and U.S. Special Envoy Lenderking to end the conflict in Yemen, starting with the need for all parties to commit to a ceasefire and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid. Additionally, they discussed the importance of stabilizing the Yemeni economy. The Secretary underscored the importance of continued progress on human rights and expressed support for Saudi Arabia’s ongoing social and economic reforms.