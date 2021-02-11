Secretary Blinken’s Call with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. Secretary Blinken condemned the Houthi attacks against the Abha International Airport, which struck a civilian airliner. Secretary Blinken and the Foreign Minister discussed joint efforts to bolster Saudi defenses against attacks on the Kingdom. The Secretary and Foreign Minister outlined diplomatic outreach to find a negotiated political settlement to the war in Yemen, including through the U.S. Special Envoy to Yemens recent engagements with regional partners, humanitarian aid organizations, the U.N. Special Envoy, and other stakeholders.