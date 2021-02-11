Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal

ByPublisher3

Feb 11, 2021 , , ,
Secretary Blinken's Call with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.  Secretary Blinken condemned the Houthi attacks against the Abha International Airport, which struck a civilian airliner.  Secretary Blinken and the Foreign Minister discussed joint efforts to bolster Saudi defenses against attacks on the Kingdom.  The Secretary and Foreign Minister outlined diplomatic outreach to find a negotiated political settlement to the war in Yemen, including through the U.S. Special Envoy to Yemens recent engagements with regional partners, humanitarian aid organizations, the U.N. Special Envoy, and other stakeholders.

By Publisher3

Related Post

Politics

Nebraska Governor: State’s One Stop Business Licensing Portal

Feb 11, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Arizona Governor: State Hits One Million Doses

Feb 11, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Arkansas: Little Rock Metro Area Offices Will Switch to Telework Today

Feb 11, 2021 Publisher3

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

Politics

Nebraska Governor: State’s One Stop Business Licensing Portal

Feb 11, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Arizona Governor: State Hits One Million Doses

Feb 11, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Arkansas: Little Rock Metro Area Offices Will Switch to Telework Today

Feb 11, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Kansas Governor Applauds Eurofins Viracor on New Lenexa Facility

Feb 11, 2021 Publisher3